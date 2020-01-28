Why Natalie Wood’s Daughter Decided to Take ‘Hold of the Narrative’ About Her Mother’s Death in New Sundance Doc (Video) Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Since Natalie Wood’s untimely death in 1981, theories have swirled around what happened and if anyone could’ve been responsible for her drowning. Now, her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, decided to take control of the narrative around her mother’s death in Laurent Bouzereau’s new documentary, “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.”



“In 2012, I became a mom, so it started to become very important to me that I take a little bit of a hold of the narrative and diffuse some of the noise and shine a light on all of the amazing qualities about my mom that not everybody knows,” Wagner told TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film premiered.



Bouzereau says he was approached by Wagner to do a documentary about her mother, and he was astounded at how much material there was to work with.



*Also Read:* Natalie Wood's Yacht Captain Believes Robert Wagner Murdered Actress



“I started looking into the story and there was so much I didn’t know,” Bouzereau said. “So I went on a journey of discovering and really putting myself in that world and discovering not only a story about Hollywood but a story of a family and I felt that I could relate to it. And I hope viewers out there, even those who may not know who Natalie Wood was, will relate because it is a story of a tragedy but it’s a story of a life well-lived as well as a story of an incredible mom, of a woman who was extremely before her time, extremely powerful. She had the power to say to the studios, ‘I want Robert Redford in my movie, ‘Inside Daisy Clover.’ He had not had a career on the big screen yet.”



Wagner is the daughter of Richard Gregson and Wood, but after the couple divorced, her mother remarried Robert Wagner in 1972. Wood was married to Wagner from 1972 until her death on Nov. 29, 1981, off Catalina Island in California. The then 43-year-old actress was sailing with Wagner, as well as Christopher Walken and Captain Dennis Davern, but was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and a flannel nightgown.



*Also Read:* Robert Wagner Called 'Person of Interest' in Natalie Wood's 1981 Death by Investigator



After a two-week investigation, the death was ruled as an accident, but the case was reopened in 2011. In 2012, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office amended the death certificate, changing the cause of death to “drowning and other undetermined factors.” The autopsy report indicates that there were several fresh bruises on Wood’s body when she was found.



Last February, Wagner was named a person of interest in the case. In 2011, he was named “not a suspect” by the sheriff’s department. Investigators said Wagner has refused to speak with them since the case was reopened. There has long been speculation about the death of the “West Side Story” star — at first, Wagner, Walken and Davern told detectives that she took a dinghy and went to shore. Over time, investigators say, Wagner and Davern’s accounts shifted.



Watch the video above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ashley Williams Sundance Short 'Meats' Gobbled Up for Streaming by Topic (Exclusive)



Tessa Thompson Sundance Film 'Sylvie's Love' Acquired by Amazon Studios



Sundance 2020: Streamers Spent Big and Documentaries Are All the Rage Since Natalie Wood’s untimely death in 1981, theories have swirled around what happened and if anyone could’ve been responsible for her drowning. Now, her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, decided to take control of the narrative around her mother’s death in Laurent Bouzereau’s new documentary, “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.”“In 2012, I became a mom, so it started to become very important to me that I take a little bit of a hold of the narrative and diffuse some of the noise and shine a light on all of the amazing qualities about my mom that not everybody knows,” Wagner told TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film premiered.Bouzereau says he was approached by Wagner to do a documentary about her mother, and he was astounded at how much material there was to work with.*Also Read:* Natalie Wood's Yacht Captain Believes Robert Wagner Murdered Actress“I started looking into the story and there was so much I didn’t know,” Bouzereau said. “So I went on a journey of discovering and really putting myself in that world and discovering not only a story about Hollywood but a story of a family and I felt that I could relate to it. And I hope viewers out there, even those who may not know who Natalie Wood was, will relate because it is a story of a tragedy but it’s a story of a life well-lived as well as a story of an incredible mom, of a woman who was extremely before her time, extremely powerful. She had the power to say to the studios, ‘I want Robert Redford in my movie, ‘Inside Daisy Clover.’ He had not had a career on the big screen yet.”Wagner is the daughter of Richard Gregson and Wood, but after the couple divorced, her mother remarried Robert Wagner in 1972. Wood was married to Wagner from 1972 until her death on Nov. 29, 1981, off Catalina Island in California. The then 43-year-old actress was sailing with Wagner, as well as Christopher Walken and Captain Dennis Davern, but was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and a flannel nightgown.*Also Read:* Robert Wagner Called 'Person of Interest' in Natalie Wood's 1981 Death by InvestigatorAfter a two-week investigation, the death was ruled as an accident, but the case was reopened in 2011. In 2012, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office amended the death certificate, changing the cause of death to “drowning and other undetermined factors.” The autopsy report indicates that there were several fresh bruises on Wood’s body when she was found.Last February, Wagner was named a person of interest in the case. In 2011, he was named “not a suspect” by the sheriff’s department. Investigators said Wagner has refused to speak with them since the case was reopened. There has long been speculation about the death of the “West Side Story” star — at first, Wagner, Walken and Davern told detectives that she took a dinghy and went to shore. Over time, investigators say, Wagner and Davern’s accounts shifted.Watch the video above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ashley Williams Sundance Short 'Meats' Gobbled Up for Streaming by Topic (Exclusive)Tessa Thompson Sundance Film 'Sylvie's Love' Acquired by Amazon StudiosSundance 2020: Streamers Spent Big and Documentaries Are All the Rage 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Police launch murder probe after teenage boy is found stabbed to death Police are hunting a knifeman after a horrified member of the public discovered a teenage boy stabbed to death in a field last night (Wed). Emergency services were called to Petitor Crescent, in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published 10 hours ago Sophia Larson, 5, Drank 'Meth Bong Water' Before Death, According To Colorado Police New information in the 5-year-old's death from methamphetamine reveals that Sophia Larson died after drinking meth from a water bottle. Curtis Silva reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:47Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Evan Rachel Wood Sparks Outrage With Tweets About 'Rapist' Kobe Bryant After His Death Evan Rachel Wood is getting backlash. The Westworld actress posted a series of tweets following the basketball star’s death on Sunday (January 26) in a fatal...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Hutt Hospital baby death: Mother describes poor care during delivery By Jordan Bond of RNZ A mother who lost her daughter at six days old says her baby may not have died if hospital staff had acted more quickly.Ruth and Kazu...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this Mauria Price RT @TheWrap: Why Natalie Wood's Daughter Decided to Take 'Hold of the Narrative' About Her Mother's Death in New #Sundance2020 Doc (Video)… 2 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/PozhDUY7GI Since Natalie Wood's untimely death in 1981, theories have swirled around what happened an… https://t.co/A1GGgnR9Tv 2 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Why Natalie Wood’s Daughter Decided to Take ‘Hold of the Narrative’ About Her Mother’s Death in New S… https://t.co/1L0Nl5kNt1 3 hours ago TheWrap Why Natalie Wood's Daughter Decided to Take 'Hold of the Narrative' About Her Mother's Death in New #Sundance2020 D… https://t.co/FUgaGSJbkk 3 hours ago