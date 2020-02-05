Global  

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Lego Masters’ Has a Pretty Towering Debut Following ‘Masked Singer’

The Wrap Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ratings: Fox’s ‘Lego Masters’ Has a Pretty Towering Debut Following ‘Masked Singer’Fox’s new Will Arnett-hosted competition series “Lego Masters” posted a strong debut Wednesday night thanks to its strong lead-in program, “The Masked Singer.”

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1 and first in viewers with 8 million.

“Lego Masters” led its 9 p.m. time slot with a 1.6 rating/7 share and 4.8 million total viewers. “Masked Singer,” making normal Wednesday debut for its third cycle (it premiered after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday), drew a 2.0/10 and 7.4 million viewers at 8 p.m.

*Also Read:* 'Masked Singer': Llama Can't Believe He Beat Lil Wayne - and He Feels 'Horrible' About It

NBC’s “Chicago” franchise posted nearly identical ratings on Wednesday: “Chicago Med” drew a 1.1/6 and 8.6 million viewers; “Chicago Fire” a 1.1/5 and 8.2 million viewers; “Chicago P.D.” closed out at 10 p.m. with a 1.1/6 and 7.1 million viewers.

ABC finished third in both ratings and total viewers with a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers. “The Bachelor” garnered a 1.3/7 and 5.1 million viewers from 8-10 p.m. “Stumptown” did a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS came in fourth with a 0.6 and just under 4 million viewers (3.99 million). The 40th anniversary “Survivor” special posted a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers, and “Criminal Minds” drew a 0.6/3 and 4.3 million. A second “Criminal Minds” episode at 10 p.m. garnered a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.

The CW finished with a 0.2/1 and 654,000 viewers, behind Univision (0.5/2 and 1.5 million) and Telemundo (0.4/2 and 1.01 million). “Riverdale” posted a 0.2/1 and 676,000 viewers and “Nancy Drew” was right behind with a 0.1/1 and 632,000 viewers.

