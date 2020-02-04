Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows

Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows

The Wrap Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study ShowsHollywood in recent years has taken steps to correct a lack of diversity and inclusion both in front and behind the camera. But at top studios, leadership and decision-making positions are still overwhelmingly held by white men, according to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report.

The heads at the 11 major and mid-major film studios were 91% white and 82% male, according to the report, which was authored by UCLA dean of social sciences Darnell Hunt and the department’s research director Ana-Christina Ramón.

A level down in the executive hierarchy, the senior management teams were 93% white and 80% male. The report did find that executives responsible for casting, marketing, legal and other core studio functions were a little more diverse in terms of gender (only 59% male), but they too were still overwhelmingly white at 86%.

*Also Read:* Can Inclusion Boost Box Office? Films With Diverse Leads Have More Success Domestically, New Study Shows

“Hollywood seems to have turned a corner in the past few years with respect to the inclusion of women and people of color on the big screen… But behind the camera is a different story,” Hunt and Ramón wrote. “Change at the very top of the Hollywood power structure has been glacial at best. White men remain firmly in charge of the executive suites at the major studios, the privileged spaces where decisions are made about which films to greenlight, who will direct them, and how they will be marketed.”

UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report is the seventh in a series of annual studies produced by the university’s Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. The UCLA department of social sciences’s Hollywood Advancement Project began the series in order to explore the relationships between diversity and the bottom line in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

*Also Read:* Female Lead Roles in Films Reaches 13-Year High, Matches TV Representation for 2019

Even so, progress has been made. In 2015, the same year the #OscarsSoWhite campaign erupted, studio heads were 94% white and 100% male, according to the report, while senior management teams were 92% white and 83% male. Division heads in 2015 were 96% white and 61% male.

Among writers and directors, white men still vastly dominate credits for top Hollywood films. People of color would need to nearly triple their 2019 share of writing credits in order to reach proportionate representation. And while female directors have been trending upward, they were still underrepresented by a factor of more than 3-to-1 in 2019. Even more troubling: People of color saw their share of director roles drop roughly five percentage points in 2019, compared with the year before.

None of these figures are representative of the makeup of a country that is more than 40% minority and more than 50% female.

What’s more, minority groups are overrepresented at the box office, and especially frequent moviegoers — those who go to the movies once a month or more, which accounted for half of all ticket sales in 2019.

*Also Read:* Oscars 2020: Fewer Movies (and Nonwhite Actors) Get More Nominations, and That's No Joke

Onscreen representation among women and people of color has however improved in recent years, “so much so that women and people of color (though some individual minority groups remain invisible), for the first time, are within striking distance of proportionate representation in front of the camera,” Hunt and Ramón write. “The march toward increasing overall cast diversity in Hollywood films has been slow but steady. This trend is marked most notably by the sharp decline in films with casts that are less than 11 percent minority and the concurrent rise of top films with majority-minority casts in recent years.

“Nonetheless, when individual racial and ethnic groups are considered in isolation, it is clear that women remained underrepresented among cast members for nearly all groups,” the report continues. “This finding is likely related to the fact that decisions about which film projects will be greenlighted, and which stories will be told, are still overwhelming made by (white) men.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Gamechanger CEO Effie T Brown on How Financing Fund Will Develop Diverse Voices

Emma Watts Out as President of Production at Disney-Owned Twentieth Century Studios

Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTAs for Lack of Diversity During 'Joker' Acceptance Speech (Video)

Recording Academy CEO Promises Diversity, but Deborah Dugan Calls It 'Smoke and Mirrors'

Diversity of Festival Programmers Affects Diversity of Showcased Filmmakers, Time's Up, USC Study Finds
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 01:13

 ‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5. Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s golden age of film. His death was announced by his son, Michael Douglas, in a statement to Facebook. Michael...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hiddleston Set to Topline Netflix Thriller 'White Stark' | THR News [Video]Tom Hiddleston Set to Topline Netflix Thriller 'White Stark' | THR News

Tom Hiddleston Set to Topline Netflix Thriller 'White Stark' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News [Video]Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fur_elisa

elisaU RT @TheWrap: Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows #StillSoWhite @DrAnaChristina https://t.co/TwMNdLWxMW 4 hours ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows https://t.co/qPspEA1LbS 5 hours ago

FdavisFrank

Leslie Davis Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows https://t.co/1DI1xjzHul via @TheWrap 6 hours ago

riggenpatricia

Patricia Riggen Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows https://t.co/6rnxUgzvII 6 hours ago

ChaniEvenstar

📚Chani of the Vapra Clan📚 Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by Jewish Men, New Study Shows #StillSoJewish *Fixed the headline* https://t.co/B50AUxqDxL 7 hours ago

MTFIII

Michael T Ford III Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows https://t.co/aCsRidm5Jr 9 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/r4xzIYi7Qa Hollywood in recent years has taken steps to correct a lack of diversity and inclusion bot… https://t.co/cpKhyb1uk5 11 hours ago

chollywoodtube

cHollywoodTube RT @TheWrap Decisions in Hollywood Still Largely Made by White Men, New Study Shows #StillSoWhite @DrAnaChristina https://t.co/a9KB00TMJf 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.