Black History Month: ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Is As Relevant Today As It Was During World War II

Thursday, 6 February 2020
The Roundabout Theatre production of "A Soldier's Play" is at the American Airlines Theatre on 42nd Street now through March 15.
 February is Black History Month and each day, CBS2 is highlighting stories that celebrate black heritage and culture. Today, the spotlight is on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that was written and first on stage in the early 1980s; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

