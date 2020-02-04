Global  

What Are Iowa’s Satellite Caucuses? And How Did They Help Bernie Sanders?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Mr. Sanders vastly outperformed his rivals in the ad hoc Iowa caucuses held in the state, across the nation and around the world. In an extremely tight race, his success in them could prove critical.
News video: Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson

Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson 01:58

 Satellite caucuses let traveling Iowans participate

