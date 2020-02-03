AP Top Stories February 6 P

Taylor Swift signs a massive new deal with Universal Music Group, celebrities are responding to the Senate's Impeachment Vote and Post Malone's shocking new tattoo right on his cheek. These are the top..

'Mandalorian' Spinoff Potentially in the Works, Viola Davis Set to Star as Michelle Obama & More | THR News Holy Baby Yoda, is a 'Mandalorian' spinoff in the works? Plus, Viola Davis is becoming Michelle Obama, and 'Ray Donovan' is over at Showtime. Here are the top stories in entertainment for Wednesday,.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:27Published 17 hours ago