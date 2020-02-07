Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist

New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Carol Shields Prize is an effort to raise the visibility of women writers, in part with a sum that far exceeds many other book awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Waynthurson

Waynredchesterfieldthurson RT @myrlc: I like this. I think Carol Shields would too. New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist https://t.co/AZttW44g7e 37 seconds ago

teffanie

teffanie RT @PublishersWkly: New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist | @nytimes https://t.co/StUoWzwHPF https://t.co/n1ke0i10u1 7 minutes ago

kboyd05

Kathleen RT @Aegiardini: New Carol Shields Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist - The New York Times https://t.co/o5gCewQFl2 7 minutes ago

heatherwilkey

Heather ‘Freckle Face’ Wilkey New Carol Shields prize for fiction will award $150,000 to female author /via @globeandmail https://t.co/BYSw1h8MqO 10 minutes ago

KCNelms

KC Nelms RT @jodipicoult: As someone who has long been vocal about gender bias in publishing I am very excited to be one of the authors involved in… 14 minutes ago

manjaselva

Manjula Selvarajah RT @davidpleonard: Exciting news in book awards. Massive prize amount: New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist https://… 16 minutes ago

J_L_Shelton

Jennifer L Shelton New Literary Prize Will Award $150,000 to a Female Novelist https://t.co/RyvFvNS95o 19 minutes ago

amylia_leblanc

Amy LeBlanc RT @banffcentre: New #CarolShields prize for fiction will award $150K to a Canadian or US female author, winner also receives a writing res… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.