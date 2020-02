Christian Siriano's A-list front row

Alicia Silverstone, Leslie Jones Heidi Klum , Rachel Bilson, Alexa Chung, and Indya Moore were front row at Christian Siriano's all-size show in New York . (Feb. 7)

Just Jared 9 hours ago





