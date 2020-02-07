Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful"

Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful"

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
GOP Whip Steve Scalise also spoke with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett about impeachment and the 2020 presidential election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KJNBNews

Northeast Arkansas News RT @CBSNews: Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/7YuMXbf9A2 https://t.co/m2H3oGwZgg 32 seconds ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/vCL1tzIPeQ 15 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/7YuMXbf9A2 https://t.co/m2H3oGwZgg 30 minutes ago

KlipKris

KrisKlip RT @CBSThisMorning: House Republican Whip Steve Scalise slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up President Trump's speech after he concl… 34 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning House Republican Whip Steve Scalise slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up President Trump's speech after he c… https://t.co/GUHtn3WAsn 42 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Steve Scalise says Pelosi ripping Trump's speech was "disgraceful" https://t.co/SaVuClwAar https://t.co/3gmwn8K60e 42 minutes ago

KNOE8

KNOE 8 News Rep. Steve Scalise says Nancy Pelosi must be held accountable for her actions. https://t.co/f9qiTViViE 18 hours ago

Blanch17153396

Blanch..Kim RT @JRobertSmith1: And what is Nancy Pelosi's rich legacy as speaker, otherwise? Ramming through failed Obamacare back in 2009? Please. h… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.