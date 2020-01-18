Weinstein defense team to call witnesses on Friday

Harvey Weinstein’s defense team is calling witnesses on Friday at the disgraced movie mogul’s New York trial. Weinstein’s lawyers will attempt to use the testimony to discredit evidence he engaged in a pattern of criminal sexual behavior while he stands trial for raping one woman and assaulting another. Jericka Duncan reports on the trial as it reaches the end of another week.

