Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Weinstein defense team to call witnesses on Friday

Weinstein defense team to call witnesses on Friday

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein’s defense team is calling witnesses on Friday at the disgraced movie mogul’s New York trial. Weinstein’s lawyers will attempt to use the testimony to discredit evidence he engaged in a pattern of criminal sexual behavior while he stands trial for raping one woman and assaulting another. Jericka Duncan reports on the trial as it reaches the end of another week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate [Video]Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:09Published

President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team [Video]President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

President Donald Trump has until 6 p.m. Saturday to send his formal response to the Senate, and he named two high-profile attorneys to his defense team Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dun-dun: Defense witness wrote ‘SVU’ episode about Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Their defense off to a rocky start, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers look to rebound Friday by bringing in a film director in hopes of dashing the...
Seattle Times

Weinstein defense likely to begin calling witnesses in rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial are expected to wrap up their case on Thursday then lawyers for the former producer will begin to call...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.