Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Cruise ship in Bayonne docked for coronavirus screening as precaution

Cruise ship in Bayonne docked for coronavirus screening as precaution

Delawareonline Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
There are not any passengers who are suspected of having the virus, according to reports.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing 01:13

 The Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus [Video]Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Under Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

More than 60 passengers aboard the ship, including three Americans, have tested positive for the virus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine [Video]Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdp462

John in CLE 🖤 RT @AlexButlertv: #breaking Several ambulances just pulled up to the cruise ship. — Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked… 5 seconds ago

LifelikeDiane

Diane RT @GOPshipoffools: @realDonaldTrump Why aren’t you telling us why minutes after you had a phone call with President Xi of China at 5:30 am… 33 seconds ago

ZaleskiLuke

Luke Zaleski RT @KaylaMamelak: UPDATE: @RoyalCaribbean cruise ship has docked in Bayonne. Only a few people have been allowed off, at least two in stret… 1 minute ago

JustaThought47

Tracy Floating virus incubators docked near high population areas. Totally makes sense. https://t.co/eVwX8CjeT5 via @nypmetro 3 minutes ago

GerryZyfers

Gerry Zyfers Cruise ship docked in #Bayonne New Jersey with infected passengers. It would be insanity to not quarantine all the… https://t.co/1GBJqFivjp 3 minutes ago

TomDurante

Tom Durante THE POSEIDON MISADVENTURE: Cruise ship passengers docked in NJ to be tested for coronavirus --- via… https://t.co/TqR2EksEHo 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.