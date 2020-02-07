'Vote! Vote!' - Billy Porter encourages people to the polling booth Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )



Actor Billy Porter says " Democrats sometimes like to take a bag of popcorn to a knife fight" and urges people need to "fight for real" in any election campaign. (Feb. 7) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this