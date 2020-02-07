Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

Global  

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020
The coronavirus crisis is growing as more cruise ships are quarantined over infection fears. One in Japan now has 61 confirmed cases, including nine Americans. On Friday morning, a ship came into port just outside of New York City in Bayonne, New Jersey with at least a dozen passengers showing coronavirus symptoms. Ramy Inocencio is in Hong Kong where he heard from some quarantined passengers.
 This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background.

