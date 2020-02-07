Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

Friday, 7 February 2020 () The coronavirus crisis is growing as more cruise ships are quarantined over infection fears. One in Japan now has 61 confirmed cases, including nine Americans. On Friday morning, a ship came into port just outside of New York City in Bayonne, New Jersey with at least a dozen passengers showing coronavirus symptoms. Ramy Inocencio is in Hong Kong where he heard from some quarantined passengers.
Passengers stuck on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus - now dubbed "the floating prison" - may soon be able to leave their rooms for some fresh air. But just like... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan Today •Tamworth Herald •euronews •Reuters
Tweets about this
Francis Mung'aithi RT @GossiTheDog: 61 people on that cruise ship have Coronavirus now, because people aren’t quarantined from each other inside the ship they… 8 minutes ago