Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

Francis Mung'aithi RT @GossiTheDog: 61 people on that cruise ship have Coronavirus now, because people aren’t quarantined from each other inside the ship they… 8 minutes ago Gustavo Vianna RT @USATODAY: Here's what it's like for passengers on this cruise ship, quarantined due to coronavirus. #DiamondPrincess https://t.co/G9riL… 9 minutes ago Nancy Lisk RT @greta: Watch this @CNBC video of this man...gives you idea of what is going on for passengers: “The luxury days 'are gone' — Guest desc… 12 minutes ago Hernán Orjuela Inside quarantined coronavirus cruise with 61 cases onboard: Room service, TV and spotty WiFi https://t.co/mDUjbZ0apd via @usatoday 28 minutes ago USA TODAY Here's what it's like for passengers on this cruise ship, quarantined due to coronavirus. #DiamondPrincess https://t.co/G9riLEuw9s 30 minutes ago Joey Tart Inside quarantined coronavirus cruise with 61 cases onboard: Room service, TV and spotty WiFi https://t.co/aJAXgAmQd2 47 minutes ago