NYT Politics 7 Democratic presidential candidates will face off onstage 4 days before the New Hampshire primary. Here's what to… https://t.co/XCQjJRln9J 3 seconds ago Cunty McShitBalls RT @nytimes: Tonight, 7 Democratic presidential candidates will face off in an onstage debate 4 days before the New Hampshire primary. Here… 16 seconds ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time It Is and What to Watch For: Seven Democratic presidential candidates will face off onst… 3 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time It Is and What to Watch For: Seven Democratic presidential candidates will f… https://t.co/rtxAf62cjE 3 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time It Is and What to Watch For https://t.co/pkxu6XFlX9 https://t.co/d4TdsSNlrJ 3 minutes ago Azzubhai Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time It Is and What to Watch For by BY REID J. EPSTEIN, KATIE GLUECK AND ASTEAD W… https://t.co/TlCWGd2Rr9 21 minutes ago FXNews24.co.uk Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time It Is and What to Watch For https://t.co/PAIMSwY0MN https://t.co/nCaqWq7Ngc 21 minutes ago