Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises Testing Passengers For Coronavirus

cbs4.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A Princess Cruises ship is under a 14-day quarantine after 61 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak 00:57

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus, cruises and hand sanitizer bouquets [Video]Coronavirus, cruises and hand sanitizer bouquets

On Valentine&apos;s Day passengers from the cruise ship stuck at sea for two weeks, celebrated disembarking to Cambodia after no passengers were found to be carrying the coronavirus. Meanwhile in..

Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After Illness On Board [Video]Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After Illness On Board

A Princess Cruises ship cut its voyage short and returned to Port Everglades Thursday morning after nearly 350 passengers reported being sick with a gastrointestinal illness.

Royal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Thursday said it had canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and joined larger rival Carnival Corp in warning that its full-year...
Reuters

Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After 300+ Passengers Get Sick

A Princess Cruises ship cut its voyage short and returned to Port Everglades Thursday morning after nearly 350 passengers reported being sick with a...
cbs4.com

