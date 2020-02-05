Four Cruise Ship Passengers In Bayonne Screened For Coronavirus Out Of Caution

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Center For Disease Control says there are no indications that passengers on the Anthem of the Seas ever traveled to Hubei Province prior to the 12 day cruise out of Cape Liberty. [ more › ] The Center For Disease Control says there are no indications that passengers on the Anthem of the Seas ever traveled to Hubei Province prior to the 12 day cruise out of Cape Liberty. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

