Four Cruise Ship Passengers In Bayonne Screened For Coronavirus Out Of Caution

Gothamist Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Four Cruise Ship Passengers In Bayonne Screened For Coronavirus Out Of CautionThe Center For Disease Control says there are no indications that passengers on the Anthem of the Seas ever traveled to Hubei Province prior to the 12 day cruise out of Cape Liberty. [ more › ]
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing 01:13

 The Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

Recent related news from verified sources

251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested...
CBC.ca

Four New Jersey cruise ship passengers hospitalized for coronavirus screening

About two dozen passengers aboard a Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday morning were screened for coronavirus and four were sent...
Reuters


