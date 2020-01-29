Global  

Denver weather: Heavy snow still possible in isolated locations along I-25 corridor

Denver Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
More snow expected in Denver metro area this morning; mountains continue to see heavy snow and wind with road closures along I-70
News video: Heavy snow causing travel mess along I-70 in the mountains

Heavy snow causing travel mess along I-70 in the mountains 03:59

 Heavy snow in the mountains was already causing travel issues along Interstate 70 on Thursday, and the problems likely won't end until the weekend.

First Alert Action Day: More snow tonight and Friday [Video]First Alert Action Day: More snow tonight and Friday

The snow will continue through Friday, with 1 to 2 inches across the Denver metro area by Friday morning and additional 2 to 4 inches by Friday night.

Snow Piles Up In Denver Metro Area [Video]Snow Piles Up In Denver Metro Area

The Winter Storm Warning will bring snow to the Front Range and mountains.

Denver weather: Why Friday’s snow forecast is extra challenging

Most of the Denver metro area is under a winter weather advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow. But, as explained earlier on Thursday, Friday's forecast may give...
Denver Post

Denver weather: Snow showers for Wednesday evening commute?

A few snow showers are possible in the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon, and while little accumulation is expected, it could lead to a few slick spots in...
Denver Post

LPiddy

Laurie RT @CBS4Tim: Colorado's winter storm forces this ski area to close. Heavy snow and high wind, and you couldn't get up there even if they we… 29 seconds ago

CBS4Tim

Tim Wieland Colorado's winter storm forces this ski area to close. Heavy snow and high wind, and you couldn't get up there even… https://t.co/jYMTvHYquJ 2 minutes ago

ChrisTHEBLUEONE

Christopher Wilson RT @CBSDenver: Colorado Weather: More Heavy Mountain Snow, More Snow Bands On The Front Range https://t.co/tO3LBFvM7P https://t.co/zkKy7pAc… 17 minutes ago

dago_deportes

Dago Cordova Shout out to the guy I saw walking with a box of Voodoo doughnuts this morning. You the real MVP! Here’s the view f… https://t.co/EKeGlV9YY1 49 minutes ago

susannenierste

Sunny RT @WeatherBug: Heavy #snow is falling across the Rockies, Front Range and Palmer Divide of #Colorado this AM. Roads across the mountains a… 2 hours ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug Heavy #snow is falling across the Rockies, Front Range and Palmer Divide of #Colorado this AM. Roads across the mou… https://t.co/BACmFYxayW 2 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Colorado Weather: More Heavy Mountain Snow, More Snow Bands On The Front Range https://t.co/tO3LBFvM7P https://t.co/zkKy7pAcuD 3 hours ago

JNTHN_LCKWD

Jonathan A. Lockwood RT @bouldernews: Denver weather: Heavy snow in isolated locations along I-25 corridor https://t.co/WthxHreuCc 3 hours ago

