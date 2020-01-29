Denver weather: Heavy snow still possible in isolated locations along I-25 corridor
|
|
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
More snow expected in Denver metro area this morning; mountains continue to see heavy snow and wind with road closures along I-70
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
First Alert Action Day: More snow tonight and Friday
The snow will continue through Friday, with 1 to 2 inches across the Denver metro area by Friday morning and additional 2 to 4 inches by Friday night.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:06Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this