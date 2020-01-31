XFL season kicks off this weekend. Here’s why Colorado fans should root for these teams. Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

So Colorado fans, which team should you root for? I broke down the players with Colorado ties, from Nelson Spruce -- who finished his Colorado Buffaloes career as the the Pac-12's all-time receptions leader -- to Marquette King, a punter whose booming kicks were as big as his personality. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Warm this weekend, then more snow Mild weather arrives for Friday, and sunshine will boost highs into the low to mid 50s around the Denver area and across eastern Colorado. The mountains will have sunshine with highs in the 30s. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:06Published 1 week ago FBI now involved in ongoing search for missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the ongoing search for a missing/endangered 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who went missing Monday afternoon, and the task force investigating.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:36Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this