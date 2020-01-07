Global  

Tree, power lines down after tornado warning issued for northern Delaware

Delawareonline Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A brief storm that swept trough northern Delaware Friday morning and prompted a tornado warning pushed at least one tree into a house, felled multiple other trees and downed numerous power lines.
 
Tree falls into house, power lines down after tornado warning issued for New Castle County, surrounding states

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern New Castle County, southern New Jersey and northeastern Maryland.  
Delawareonline

