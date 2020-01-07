Tree, power lines down after tornado warning issued for northern Delaware

#Q13FOX RT @JohnHopperstad: Tree still hanging on power lines along on 202 heading into Redmond. It extended across road and shut it down until cre… 34 seconds ago John Hopperstad Tree still hanging on power lines along on 202 heading into Redmond. It extended across road and shut it down until… https://t.co/TYg6NBUd4I 11 minutes ago 6abcWeather RT @chris_sowers: IMPRESSIVE WIND GUSTS Numerous reports of tree damage and power lines down thanks to a line of severe t'storms that moved… 16 minutes ago Chris Sowers IMPRESSIVE WIND GUSTS Numerous reports of tree damage and power lines down thanks to a line of severe t'storms that… https://t.co/9DyQLYXKF0 18 minutes ago ms O RT @HanoverSheriff: Due to high winds and wet ground conditions several trees have come down blocking roads and downing power lines. If yo… 31 minutes ago Hanover Sheriff Due to high winds and wet ground conditions several trees have come down blocking roads and downing power lines. I… https://t.co/gvKN6ORjlZ 35 minutes ago Stand4aCause RT @delawareonline: A fast moving-storm, which prompted a tornado warning, downed trees and power lines in northern Delaware on Friday. htt… 41 minutes ago Delaware Online A fast moving-storm, which prompted a tornado warning, downed trees and power lines in northern Delaware on Friday. https://t.co/pMYiGL2DI4 42 minutes ago