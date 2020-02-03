'I don't know what the difference is between Mitt Romney and a Democrat'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago Romney Banished From CPAC Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this KC Outdoors This is the best path forward. Why cont to allow a virus to linger. Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelle… https://t.co/BSH7CvrwUx 32 seconds ago OafMcgee RT @ndrew_lawrence: Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the Republican Party: "I don't know what the difference is between Mitt Romn… 1 minute ago MAGA RT @danhill2011: Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the Republican Party: Thank you for speaking up, Matt! Romney is much worse t… 9 minutes ago Debbie Russell #DemCast @ndrew_lawrence Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the party of Trump. And that seems just fine with Romne… https://t.co/OIEgGy7gJD 26 minutes ago GD Cox Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus https://t.co/6vG5XO1HOl via @dailycaller 36 minutes ago