Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus

Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus

Daily Caller Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
'I don't know what the difference is between Mitt Romney and a Democrat'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney 01:21

 Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn&apos;t see difference between GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and Democrats

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote [Video]Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Romney Banished From CPAC [Video]Romney Banished From CPAC

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

Craft4Kelly

KC Outdoors This is the best path forward. Why cont to allow a virus to linger. Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelle… https://t.co/BSH7CvrwUx 32 seconds ago

oafkelly

OafMcgee RT @ndrew_lawrence: Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the Republican Party: "I don't know what the difference is between Mitt Romn… 1 minute ago

magabitch123

MAGA RT @danhill2011: Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the Republican Party: Thank you for speaking up, Matt! Romney is much worse t… 9 minutes ago

eyeofthegoddess

Debbie Russell #DemCast @ndrew_lawrence Matt Gaetz wants Mitt Romney expelled from the party of Trump. And that seems just fine with Romne… https://t.co/OIEgGy7gJD 26 minutes ago

gdcox1

GD Cox Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Sen. Mitt Romney Expelled From Republican Caucus https://t.co/6vG5XO1HOl via @dailycaller 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.