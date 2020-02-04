Global  

How Pete Buttigieg Became the Surprise of the Iowa Caucuses

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Joe Biden’s organization remained weak. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren focused on cities and college towns. Mr. Buttigieg, however, went everywhere.
 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told supporters in Iowa, during a delayed result in voting, "by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."

Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires [Video]Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on..

Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg [Video]Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its&apos; democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg.

Elizabeth Warren Has a Pete Buttigieg Problem

In Iowa and New Hampshire, it’s Pete Buttigieg — not Bernie Sanders — who has complicated Ms. Warren’s path, winning over college-educated white voters...
NYTimes.com

Pete Buttigieg Ahead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, With 62% of Returns Tallied

Pete Buttigieg Ahead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, With 62% of Returns TalliedIowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price apologized Tuesday for the “unacceptable” delay in reporting Iowa Caucus results, then reported that Pete Buttigieg is...
The Wrap

