How Pete Buttigieg Became the Surprise of the Iowa Caucuses



Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published 3 hours ago Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:34Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Elizabeth Warren Has a Pete Buttigieg Problem In Iowa and New Hampshire, it’s Pete Buttigieg — not Bernie Sanders — who has complicated Ms. Warren’s path, winning over college-educated white voters...

NYTimes.com 5 hours ago



Pete Buttigieg Ahead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, With 62% of Returns Tallied Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price apologized Tuesday for the “unacceptable” delay in reporting Iowa Caucus results, then reported that Pete Buttigieg is...

The Wrap 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this