Winter storm churning through eastern US after battering the south

A winter storm system that forecasters are saying could bring gusts of up to 60 mph from the Carolinas into New England is churning through the eastern U.S. Friday after leaving a trail of damage farther south.



Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast today's forecast, today's weather, green bay weather, brown county, latest forecast, latest weather update, storm shield forecast, severe storms, temperature, snow, ice, cold, winter wgba, accurate,.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:25Published 6 hours ago Snow Begins To Fall In Pittsburgh With the first real snowstorm expected today in Pittsburgh, KDKA's Lindsay Ward spoke with county and city officials about their plans to keep the roads clear. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:35Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states DALLAS (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas....

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Winter weather is back: Snowstorm wallops West, heads for central, eastern U.S. A potent winter storm that dumped heavy snow on the Rockies Monday will crawl toward the central and eastern U.S. this week, weather forecasts say.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



