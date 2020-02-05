Global  

Disney To Take Reservations For Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Later This Year

It's a great time to be a Star Wars fan.  That's according to Disney which announced Thursday reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-day, two-night, all-immersive vacation simulating life in the Star Wars universe.
