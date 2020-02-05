Disney To Take Reservations For Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Later This Year
Friday, 7 February 2020 () It's a great time to be a Star Wars fan. That's according to Disney which announced Thursday reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-day, two-night, all-immersive vacation simulating life in the Star Wars universe.
Director JJ Abrams has responded to the lukewarm critical reception for the latest Star Wars film and said he respects those who did not like it. Abrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published