Trump: Pelosi 'broke the law' ripping up speech

President Donald Trump came out of the White House Friday still on the attack against Democrats, this time hailing a win in an emoluments lawsuit and claiming Nancy Pelosi committed an "illegal" act in ripping up his State of the Union speech. (Feb. 7)

