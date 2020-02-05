Global  

Trump: Pelosi 'broke the law' ripping up speech

Trump: Pelosi 'broke the law' ripping up speech

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump came out of the White House Friday still on the attack against Democrats, this time hailing a win in an emoluments lawsuit and claiming Nancy Pelosi committed an "illegal" act in ripping up his State of the Union speech. (Feb. 7)
 
News video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech 00:32

 After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...

Trump: 'Nancy Pelosi Broke the Law' [Video]Trump: 'Nancy Pelosi Broke the Law'

Trump: &apos;Nancy Pelosi Broke the Law&apos;

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Trump spurns Pelosi handshake, she tears up his speech

U.S. President Donald Trump snubbed U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, declining to shake her hand as he handed her a paper copy of...
Fox Nation Host Says Nancy Pelosi Ripping Speech is Worse Than Anything Trump Has Ever Done

Fox Nation Host Says Nancy Pelosi Ripping Speech is Worse Than Anything Trump Has Ever DoneFox Nation host Tom Shillue claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was worse than the...
