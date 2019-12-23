Global  

It was nearly 65 degrees in Antarctica, which may be the warmest day ever recorded there

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The normally bitterly cold Antarctica recorded a temperature of 65 degrees on Thursday, which may be the warmest day ever there.
 
Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on record

Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on recordBuenos Aires (AFP) Feb 7, 2020 Argentine Antarctica had its hottest day on record Thursday since readings began, the National Meteorological Service said....
Terra Daily


