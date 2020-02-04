Global  

What abortion rights supporters want to hear at the New Hampshire Democratic debate

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
2019 saw many states enact new laws limiting abortion access, and voters are looking to the New Hampshire Democratic debate for candidates to explain their positions on the issue. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joins CBSN to discuss what this issue means to voters.
News video: ON TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: While confusion remains in Iowa candidates move on to New Hampshire

ON TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: While confusion remains in Iowa candidates move on to New Hampshire 01:35

 Democratic candidates head to New Hampshire as the pace picks up in the race for the White House

Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary [Video]Turnout prediction scaled back ahead of NH primary

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner on Friday revised downward his turnout prediction for Tuesday's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. After initially predicting a turnout of more than..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:24Published

Stage set for final Democratic debate before NH primary [Video]Stage set for final Democratic debate before NH primary

Seven Democrats vying for the party's presidential nomination will take the debate stage Friday night at Saint Anselm College.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:22Published


5 questions ahead of New Hampshire’s Democratic debate

Seven Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to face off in a debate at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state’s voters will...
Seattle Times

New Hampshire Democratic debate, coronavirus outbreak, Astros cheating scandal: 5 things to know Friday

Democratic presidential hopefuls get back to the debate stage, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch addresses the cheating scandal and more things to start your...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.com

