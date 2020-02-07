Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For Tenants

NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For Tenants

Gothamist Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For TenantsThe lawsuit will charge that the Department of State "usurped its role by engaging in improper rulemaking." [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Estate Groups to Challenge Ban on Broker Fees for Renters

A lawsuit will accuse New York State of abusing its authority in issuing a rule that has upended the industry.
NYTimes.com

Real Estate Brokers Are Still Seeking Hefty Fees From NYC Tenants, Despite State Ban

Real Estate Brokers Are Still Seeking Hefty Fees From NYC Tenants, Despite State BanMultiple New Yorkers told Gothamist that they've been misled or outright lied to by real estate brokers in the days since the Department of State issued its...
Gothamist


Tweets about this

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For Tenants… https://t.co/RnS7dZswxa 14 minutes ago

Nicole51236882

Nicole RT @Gothamist: NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For Tenants https://t.co/0pubPnNbeb https://t.co/WnJaQZWYBH 38 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist NYC Real Estate Industry Sues State Over The End Of Broker Fees For Tenants https://t.co/0pubPnNbeb https://t.co/WnJaQZWYBH 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.