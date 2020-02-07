UN assesses if Antarctica temperature reading is record high
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The U.N. weather agency saidÂ that an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could be a record high for the icy continent.
Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015. According to 'The Washington Post,' the...