UN assesses if Antarctica temperature reading is record high

Newsday Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The U.N. weather agency saidÂ that an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could be a record high for the icy continent.
News video: Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature 00:51

 Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015. According to 'The Washington Post,' the...

Welp, it looks like Antarctica broke its temperature record

Globally, high-temperature records are absolutely dominating low-temperature records. Now, an Argentinian research station just observed Antarctica's warmest...
Mashable

Antarctica just hit 18C - its highest temperature ever recorded

Antarctica just hit 18C - its highest temperature ever recordedJust days after the earth saw its warmest January on record, Antarctica has broken its warmest temperature ever recorded. A reading of 18C was taken at Esperanza...
New Zealand Herald


