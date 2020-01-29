12/8: CBS Evening News

Jim Rennie RT @ukcag: Thank you to @BBCLondonNews @caroline_gm_d for highlighting the truly desperate situation that so many of us across the country… 13 seconds ago

Steve Dorsett RT @Woking_Cons: More good news for #Woking residents. Our councillors agreed to extend the £1.50 Evening Parking Period. Now the £1.50 rat… 20 seconds ago

Woking Conservatives More good news for #Woking residents. Our councillors agreed to extend the £1.50 Evening Parking Period. Now the £1… https://t.co/PAfYlou1N2 47 seconds ago

Rob Delp Weather T-STORM OUTLOOK rest of the evening and night... NONE Get Streaming Radar maps at https://t.co/CzaAX16Vwa… https://t.co/cIAyYxbecG 51 seconds ago

mr & mrs RT @NBCDFW: A Dallas man was executed Thursday evening for a shooting in which he killed his wife, two children and two other relatives dur… 1 minute ago

Ciff Lockyer #Leave Means Leave 🇬🇧 Brexit Party RT @UKMarkTyrrell: Three found guilty of ‘horrific’ rape of schoolgirl after one robbed her with machete and held her captive | London Even… 1 minute ago

Dolores Montalbano RT @TakeoutPodcast: "House Republican Whip Steve Scalise slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up President Trump's speech after he conc… 1 minute ago