Trump Fires Gordon Sondland Hours After Dismissing Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Emboldened by his victory and determined to strike back, the president fired Mr. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, after the White House earlier on Friday dismissed Colonel Vindman.
After months of investigation, hours of testimony and plenty of heated debate, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump. Here are the most consequential moments leading up to..