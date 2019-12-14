Global  

Trump Fires Gordon Sondland Hours After Dismissing Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Emboldened by his victory and determined to strike back, the president fired Mr. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, after the White House earlier on Friday dismissed Colonel Vindman.
News video: Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position

Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position 01:24

 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House&apos;s National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics.

The biggest moments in the march to impeachment [Video]The biggest moments in the march to impeachment

After months of investigation, hours of testimony and plenty of heated debate, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump. Here are the most consequential moments leading up to..

Trump appears to mock Lt. Col. Vindman [Video]Trump appears to mock Lt. Col. Vindman

After he was asked about the impeachment process, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday mentioned the rough transcript of the July 25th call and appeared to mock Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander..

Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman Will Be Transferred From the White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose testimony in the House inquiry infuriated President Trump and his allies, will be reassigned within the military, officials...
Trump removes impeachment hearing witness Ambassador Sondland: US media

US President Donald Trump has recalled US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, shortly after removing White House Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman from his...
