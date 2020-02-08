Global  

Impeachment witness Gordon Sondland fired as EU ambassador

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Sondland's exit comes the same day Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who also testified, was also ousted from his job​.
Trump removes impeachment hearing witness Ambassador Sondland: US media

US President Donald Trump has recalled US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, shortly after removing White House Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman from his...
Deutsche Welle

Gordon Sondland recalled as ambassador to EU after impeachment testimony

Gordon Sondland, who testified about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings during the House impeachment hearings, has been recalled as the Trump...
FOXNews.com


