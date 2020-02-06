Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Talking Points: Mayor Bill De Blasio Presents Plan To ‘Save Our City’ In State Of The City Address

Talking Points: Mayor Bill De Blasio Presents Plan To ‘Save Our City’ In State Of The City Address

CBS 2 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The panel also discussed new travel restrictions and crime statistics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Talking Points: Mayor Bill De Blasio Presents Plan To 'Save Our City' In State Of The City Address

Talking Points: Mayor Bill De Blasio Presents Plan To 'Save Our City' In State Of The City Address 10:22

 Brian Browne, assistant vice president in government relations at St. John's University, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss his address on "The Point."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Vows To 'Save Our City' In State Of The City Speech [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio Vows To 'Save Our City' In State Of The City Speech

After running New York City for six years, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says Mayor Bill de Blasio claims he is now going to "save our city."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

Mayor de Blasio's State Of The City 2020 (Part 2) [Video]Mayor de Blasio's State Of The City 2020 (Part 2)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers the State of the City 2020 address at the American Museum of Natural History on Feb. 6, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 37:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces plan to ease housing crisis

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is introducing a new plan to combat the growing housing crisis within the five boroughs. That plan includes restructuring...
CBS News

New York City is cracking down on plastic bottles

New York City is cracking down on plastic bottlesPhoto by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order yesterday banning the sale of single-use plastic...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.