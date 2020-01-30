Global  

Andrew Yang Takes On Pete Buttigieg: ‘Fundamentally You Are Missing The Lesson Of Donald Trump’s Victory’

Daily Caller Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
'Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we’re making a mistake when we act like he is'
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg 01:33

 President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg.

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi&apos;s ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Sanders and Buttigieg take heavy fire at Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's nominating contest, faced a barrage of...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependent

Dave Chappelle At Yang Event: Trump is Daughter’s ‘First White President’ and She Thinks ‘Whites are Doing a Terrible Job’

Dave Chappelle At Yang Event: Trump is Daughter’s ‘First White President’ and She Thinks ‘Whites are Doing a Terrible Job’Dave Chappelle — who recently endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and has been campaigning for him in South Carolina this week — said...
Mediaite

