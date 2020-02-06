Victors in Iowa, Sanders and Buttigieg Are Targets in Democratic Debate
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Joseph R. Biden Jr. warned that nominating Bernie Sanders would invite the label of socialism. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of presenting himself as a “cool newcomer.”
Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,' the inconsistencies are not likely to significantly affect the winner's margin of lead. But several types of errors were discovered in the reported results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts. The...
Democratic party presidential front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are going into tonight's New Hampshire debate in a near dead heat. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are looking to gain more..
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.