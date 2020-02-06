Global  

Victors in Iowa, Sanders and Buttigieg Are Targets in Democratic Debate

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Joseph R. Biden Jr. warned that nominating Bernie Sanders would invite the label of socialism. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of presenting himself as a “cool newcomer.”
News video: Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals

Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals 01:15

 Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,' the inconsistencies are not likely to significantly affect the winner's margin of lead. But several types of errors were discovered in the reported results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates [Video]Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates

Democratic party presidential front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are going into tonight's New Hampshire debate in a near dead heat. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are looking to gain more..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders and Buttigieg take heavy fire at Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's nominating contest, faced a barrage of...
Reuters

Sanders and Buttigieg face barrage of attacks at Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's first nominating contest, faced a barrage of...
Reuters


