Victors in Iowa, Sanders and Buttigieg Are Targets in Democratic Debate

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals 01:15 Iowa Caucus Results Are Riddled With Errors, Analysis Reveals According to 'The New York Times,' the inconsistencies are not likely to significantly affect the winner's margin of lead. But several types of errors were discovered in the reported results of more than 100 Iowa voting precincts. The...