Insureteck ABC News Democratic debate live updates: Candidates head into spin room Despite the results out of Iowa casting a c… https://t.co/wR6XswbWGQ 4 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Democratic candidates go head-to-head on the Supreme Court https://t.co/mf9KPXHDfn https://t.co/n1j3xl35Ot 22 minutes ago

Richard Bond RT @MoonBacon1: Democrats talk about race Trump talks about Americans Democrats are domestic enemies "Candidates address race issues… 25 minutes ago

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @CBSNews: Democratic candidates go head-to-head on the Supreme Court during the #DemDebate https://t.co/lzV30iyTuq https://t.co/ONhqn1N9… 28 minutes ago

Casey Bodega @PeteButtigieg Always smug Pete, just had his***handed to him by almost all of the other prospective presidential… https://t.co/ndTZGWcySA 30 minutes ago