Trump fires key impeachment witnesses in apparent revenge path



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published 18 hours ago Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg President Donald Trump on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina joked about the Iowa caucus results debacle and its' democratic primary winner Pete Buttigieg. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump fires two impeachment witnesses Mr Trump is accused of exacting revenge. The post Trump fires two impeachment witnesses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Premium Times Nigeria 10 hours ago



Trump sacks two key impeachment witnesses who testified against him US President Donald Trump on Friday fired two of the highest profile witnesses in his impeachment probe, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of...

France 24 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this