Saturday Sessions: Christopher Paul Stelling performs "Trouble Don't Follow Me"

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Florida native Christopher Paul Stelling won acclaim with his debut album “Songs of Praise and Scorn” in 2012 before three-time Grammy winner Ben Harper offered to produce his latest album. Stelling joins “CBS This Morning’s” Saturday Sessions to play “Trouble Don’t Follow Me” from the new album, “Best of Luck” before his big national tour.
