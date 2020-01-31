First American dies from coronavirus

Isaacb📍 RT @Reuters: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 700 in mainland China, with the death of a 60-year-old American man marki… 10 seconds ago Jan Wesner Childs A U.S. citizen in Wuhan has become the first American to die of coronavirus. https://t.co/OO5n5fddT9 28 seconds ago J.M. Hamilton RT @washingtonpost: U.S. citizen who had coronavirus dies in China — first American to die from the illness https://t.co/vzWH1G6jfa 45 seconds ago Warren Collen RT @donsoroka2011: BREAKING: U.S. citizen dies from the coronavirus in China, in what appears to be the first American to succumb to the vi… 4 minutes ago