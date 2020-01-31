Global  

First American dies from coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship docked in Japan currently holds the largest single group of confirmed coronavirus infections outside of China. With at least 3,400 passengers and crew, it’s estimated that 61 passengers (including 11 Americans) have tested positive. New research suggests that the pangolin, an endangered mammal whose scales are highly valued in Chinese medicine, may have passed the virus on to humans. Michael George has the latest on coronavirus, including details surrounding the first American death.
News video: 1st Case Of Coronavirus In Wisconsin Confirmed

1st Case Of Coronavirus In Wisconsin Confirmed 00:32

 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus. This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus. U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France [Video]Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France

Five Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in France. The four adults and a child were diagnosed after they came into contact with a British national who recently returned from Singapore, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia first Latin American country to run coronavirus tests - government

Colombia is the first country in Latin America able to do its own diagnostic tests for the fast-spreading coronavirus, a flu-like virus which has killed more...
Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.comCBS News

Wuhan coronavirus may hit North American airlines harder than SARS as global emergency grows

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China could cost North American airlines far more money than a previous deadly outbreak in China did in 2003, a top airline...
bizjournals

Tweets about this

Isaaxb3

Isaacb📍 RT @Reuters: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 700 in mainland China, with the death of a 60-year-old American man marki… 10 seconds ago

jantypes

Jan Wesner Childs A U.S. citizen in Wuhan has become the first American to die of coronavirus. https://t.co/OO5n5fddT9 28 seconds ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @washingtonpost: U.S. citizen who had coronavirus dies in China — first American to die from the illness https://t.co/vzWH1G6jfa 45 seconds ago

warrencollen1

Warren Collen RT @donsoroka2011: BREAKING: U.S. citizen dies from the coronavirus in China, in what appears to be the first American to succumb to the vi… 4 minutes ago

