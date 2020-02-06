Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports

Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports

FOXNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A massive house fire in central Mississippi killed 7 people, including six children, early Saturday morning, officials said. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire

Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire 00:31

 A mother and her six children perished in a house fire Saturday in Clinton, Mississippi. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother Of 3 Children Killed In Fire: 'I Get By With No Sleep, I Am Anxious, I Am Just Lost' [Video]Mother Of 3 Children Killed In Fire: "I Get By With No Sleep, I Am Anxious, I Am Just Lost"

For the first time, a Miami mother of three children who were killed in a fire at her home on December 30th is speaking out.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

New Details In Deadly Miami House Fire That Claimed Lives Of Several Children [Video]New Details In Deadly Miami House Fire That Claimed Lives Of Several Children

A search warrant claims that evidence may have been tampered with.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mother and 6 Children Killed in Central Mississippi House Fire


TIME

CBS4 Exclusive: Mother Of 3 Children Killed In Fire, “I Get By With No Sleep, I Am Anxious, I Am Just Lost”

For the first time, a Miami mother of three children who were killed in a fire at her home on December 30th is speaking out.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

USAHipster

USA Hipster ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children https://t.co/bE884VbrX8 21 minutes ago

STAND_For_FLAG_

Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports https://t.co/s7kDJJi3kH #FoxNews 35 minutes ago

davidjones720

David Jones Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports https://t.co/nrhAS9Imwe 41 minutes ago

ddmouton

Debbie Mouton RT @foxnewsradio: A mother and six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi. The victims, whose names wer… 44 minutes ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 The children’s father attempted to rescue his family and was badly injured but survived. https://t.co/D3cgXEkdYm 56 minutes ago

Brockmyster6359

Michael Brockington (PRAY FOR RUSH LIMBAUGH, PLZ!) RT @WCBD: A Mississippi house fire kills 6 children, 1 adult. https://t.co/d72FW5iHd4 1 hour ago

WCBD

WCBD A Mississippi house fire kills 6 children, 1 adult. https://t.co/d72FW5iHd4 1 hour ago

thethornereport

The Thorne Report Mississippi house fire kills mother and 6 children: reports https://t.co/l3R83Duqg4 https://t.co/JOBJxafwQe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.