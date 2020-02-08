Global  

CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker interviewing at Michigan State, according to report

Denver Post Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Some 14 months after his arrival in Boulder, could CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker be on the move again?
News video: Mel Tucker, CU Football Coach, Expected To Interview For Michigan State Position

 University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly set to be one of two candidates to interview for the Michigan State head coaching job. 

Recent related videos from verified sources

MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position [Video]MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position

After initially saying no, the Colorado head coach couldn't pass up another offer by the university.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program

Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football programColorado hired Tucker in December 2018
FOX Sports

CU Buffs head coach Mel Tucker is heading to Michigan State, reports say. Here are the reactions.

So, about that whole thing about Mel Tucker being committed to Colorado Buffaloes football. Just kidding?
Denver Post

