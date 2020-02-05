1 Man Dead, 1 Wounded After Stabbing In Fordham Section Of The Bronx

Police were called about an assault in progress around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Valentine Avenue near East 187th Street.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Bronx Stabbing Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Fordham section of the Bronx. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published 1 week ago Man Snatches Money From Woman At Bronx ATM A robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from the Parkchester section of the Bronx. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this