Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm

Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm

FOXNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Hundreds of people refused to let a snowstorm keep them from attending the Colorado funeral of an unaccompanied veteran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

South African gang boss Rashied Staggie’s funeral attended by hundreds of mourners in crimeridden Manenberg [Video]South African gang boss Rashied Staggie’s funeral attended by hundreds of mourners in crimeridden Manenberg

Hundreds of mourners from the gang and crime-ridden township of Manenberg in South Africa came to pay their last respects to the former leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashied Staggie. Rashied..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds attend Illinois funeral for veteran with no known family

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of a U.S. Air Force mechanic who served in Vietnam on Wednesday after an invitation was extended to the general...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rendani7269

dave TV RT @John_KissMyBot: A Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in a snowstorm. Clyde was a Air Force veteran who s… 5 minutes ago

lulabelldesigns

Wonder Woman ❤️✌️💙✝️ RT @lulabelldesigns: Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm https://t.co/5UPEGBmj0f 37 minutes ago

DLover63

DGR8WhiteLover63⭐⭐⭐🦈 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Honor⤵️ Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm https://t.co/v9hHNZqK3P 1 hour ago

CrazyCrnBllBrd

HuskerfanChuck RT @God_SpeedUSA: Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm https://t.co/IFvlpdiLde 🙏🏽🙏🏽 3 hours ago

sedonatimes

SedonaTimes Hundreds brave storm to make sure Air Force veteran, 91, has mourners https://t.co/CrPrhQXPza 3 hours ago

Dolphieness

Dolphie RT @graywolf442: "Colorado Air Force veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm" Thank you to everyone in Colorado Springs… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.