Texas teen shot dead for standing up to bully days earlier

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Samuel Reynolds was shot and killed at the apartment complex where he lived for standing up to a bully at school days earlier
Police: Bully Kills Arlington Teen After He Broke Up Fight [Video]Police: Bully Kills Arlington Teen After He Broke Up Fight

Arlington police said Friday, the 16-year-old Arlington High School student Samuel Reynolds, who was shot and killed at the apartment complex where he lived, for standing up to a bully at school days..

Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée [Video]Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée

A Texas mother of three is dead after the man who proposed to her just four days earlier shot her in the chest. Katie Johnston reports.

Texas teen shot, killed for protecting smaller boy from bully: reports

A Texas 16-year-old boy was fatally shot days after breaking up a fight involving a bully who has been charged with his murder, according to reports.
dsdr2011

Clutter of Felines RT @nypost: Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/pcJRmNeVey https://t.co/8zgOjjy0Sq 2 minutes ago

ba1inda

balinda🖤. RT @CBSNews: A Texas teen was shot dead for defending a classmate from a bully https://t.co/kfFIY15OJ5 https://t.co/ZJcLBvFAQ2 9 minutes ago

do6986

Dave O Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/nc2UyyKa1c 9 minutes ago

EverettesPride

cheryl green RT @JamesJurovic: Texas teen shot dead for defending classmate from bully days earlier, police say https://t.co/fqPyhaD8bL via @CBSNews 16 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/zMBsYFvP8k https://t.co/Ju6nsST9hn 22 minutes ago

finbarvano

Joy RT @Dangchick1: Texas teen shot dead for defending classmate from bully days earlier, police say.https://t.co/UknzSHFDTD 27 minutes ago

Klimfac

CKlim When is enough going to be enough when it comes to gun violence in this country? https://t.co/IeA3dC9XG7 34 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/zm2SoKHj28 https://t.co/6Fnksv7CvH 34 minutes ago

