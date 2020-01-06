Texas teen shot dead for standing up to bully days earlier

Clutter of Felines RT @nypost: Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/pcJRmNeVey https://t.co/8zgOjjy0Sq 2 minutes ago balinda🖤. RT @CBSNews: A Texas teen was shot dead for defending a classmate from a bully https://t.co/kfFIY15OJ5 https://t.co/ZJcLBvFAQ2 9 minutes ago Dave O Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/nc2UyyKa1c 9 minutes ago cheryl green RT @JamesJurovic: Texas teen shot dead for defending classmate from bully days earlier, police say https://t.co/fqPyhaD8bL via @CBSNews 16 minutes ago Rouut Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/zMBsYFvP8k https://t.co/Ju6nsST9hn 22 minutes ago Joy RT @Dangchick1: Texas teen shot dead for defending classmate from bully days earlier, police say.https://t.co/UknzSHFDTD 27 minutes ago CKlim When is enough going to be enough when it comes to gun violence in this country? https://t.co/IeA3dC9XG7 34 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Texas teen shot dead by bully two days after defending a younger boy: cops https://t.co/zm2SoKHj28 https://t.co/6Fnksv7CvH 34 minutes ago