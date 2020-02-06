Global  

First American dies of coronavirus, raising questions about U.S. response

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
SHANGHAI — A U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, American officials said on Saturday. It was the first known American death from the illness, and was likely to add to diplomatic friction over Beijing’s response to the epidemic. The death is also certain to raise questions over whether the Trump administration and […]
News video: American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China 00:32

 BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of...

