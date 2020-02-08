Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Seton Hall basketball ends 26-year drought at Villanova

Seton Hall basketball ends 26-year drought at Villanova

Delawareonline Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
5 takeaways from the Big East showdown in South Philadelphia
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

pllarson23

Peter Larson RT @ChrisSHUhoops: "Everyone talks about '89– it’s all about these kids" "I’m just living in this moment and enjoying being able to coach t… 6 hours ago

ChrisSHUhoops

Chris McManus "Everyone talks about '89– it’s all about these kids" "I’m just living in this moment and enjoying being able to co… https://t.co/LWdO0yjmqH 9 hours ago

kevintmcevoy

Kevin T McEvoy Sporting News: #SetonHall basketball ends 26-year drought at #Villanova: https://t.co/xaJX5V2Fyj - didn't know it was so long... #BigEast 11 hours ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online 5 takeaways from the Big East showdown in South Philadelphia https://t.co/mMlfu1d7JR 11 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman College basketball's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's packed schedule Louisville drubs North Carolina St… https://t.co/tVDx1bxqqL 1 week ago

Tricia4NJSenate

Team Tricia Flanagan Seton Hall basketball’s streak ends at Xavier’s hands as McKnight injured https://t.co/soPEuRSFO8 https://t.co/yLtOhJbnSD 1 week ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Jones leads Xavier over No. 10 Seton Hall, win streak ends. https://t.co/bOZ0bGfWLI https://t.co/ASRmMs0Bx4 1 week ago

TheRecordSports

Record Sports Seton Hall basketball's streak ends at Xavier's hands as McKnight injured https://t.co/Rcl53YuACQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.