Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken

China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken

Denver Post Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a brief respite, as the death toll rose to 722 on the mainland and countries around the world enforced stricter measures to contain its spread.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers 02:12

 BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

China quarantines negative coronavirus news coverage [Video]China quarantines negative coronavirus news coverage

BEIJING — As cases continue to skyrocket within the country, Xi Jinping and his pals in Beijing have decided to clamp down on negative coverage over news media and online. According to the failing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken

BEIJING (AP) — The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a brief respite, as the death toll rose to 722 on the mainland and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesTerra DailyReutersJapan TodayThe AgeChicago S-T

Coronavirus: death toll in China rises to 560, nearly 3000 new cases in the country

Global concerns have also risen about the virus, with cases confirmed in more than 20 countries
Hindu


Tweets about this

yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama ICYMI China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken (from @AP) https://t.co/MPf83oMo9j 11 minutes ago

denverpostlite

Denver Post Lite China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken https://t.co/eajma9dVi6 15 minutes ago

LiWu_UIowa

Li Wu RT @ASMicrobiology: On This Week in Virology: Coverage of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as the number of cases increase dramatical… 18 minutes ago

thatsmoreamoore

Angela Moore RT @NewsHour: A U.S. citizen died of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, in what was apparently the first Ame… 25 minutes ago

air1news

Air1 News China Virus Cases Increase As More Preventive Measures Taken https://t.co/8wDVvvMXSe https://t.co/SzyVMpKWVg 38 minutes ago

ASMicrobiology

ASM On This Week in Virology: Coverage of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as the number of cases increase dramat… https://t.co/505V07401I 44 minutes ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @WDRBNews: China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken: https://t.co/gRBMhM6VVt https://t.co/z0ivJAMmz9 1 hour ago

denverpost

The Denver Post A U.S. citizen died of the virus in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, in what was apparently the first… https://t.co/R9C4GQwkpG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.