Despite Coronavirus Concern, Lunar New Year Festival Goes On In San Francisco

NPR Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Despite concerns about the coronavirus spreading in the U.S., San Francisco is going ahead with its major festival wrapping up the Lunar New Year celebration this weekend.
News video: Ghost City: Beijing’s 22 Million People Are Virtually Unseen During Coronavirus Lockdown

Ghost City: Beijing’s 22 Million People Are Virtually Unseen During Coronavirus Lockdown 01:09

 As China deals with trying to stamp out the deadly coronavirus, one of its largest cities looks virtually deserted. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

High School Marching Band in San Jose Invited to London New Year Parade [Video]High School Marching Band in San Jose Invited to London New Year Parade

The marching band and color guard from San Jose's Independence High School will be packing up their instruments and heading across the pond to London for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Mark Sayre..

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Lunar New Year festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Saturday's Lunar New Year celebrations in Box Hill have been cancelled amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, while diners at at popular restaurant in Glen...
Sydney Morning Herald

American dies of coronavirus in China; infections spread to French ski resort

A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began...
Reuters

SanFrancisco361

San Francisco Despite Coronavirus Concern, Lunar New Year Festival Goes On In San Francisco - NPR https://t.co/MeSKadZH7W 16 minutes ago

