Veteran Actor Orson Bean Struck By Vehicle, Killed At Age Of 91

Sue Wilson RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Veteran stage and screen actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle while walking on Venice Boulevard, friend t… 26 seconds ago

Pups Rule RT @AmericaFirst150: Veteran actor Orson Bean was fatally struck by a car Fri night. Bean was the father-in-law to Andrew Breitbart of Brei… 2 minutes ago

M G RT @greggutfeld: this man was wonderful human, a legend. https://t.co/WlRTQwa5LL 2 minutes ago

🔔Truth = Justice 🌟🌟🌟 "Veteran actor Orson Bean killed in traffic incident at age 91" https://t.co/BHIWJ3HScJ 3 minutes ago

Donna B RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 Andrew Breitbarts Father-in-law the veteran stage and screen actor Orson Bean killed at the age of 91 w… 4 minutes ago

FOX 7 Austin Veteran #actor Orson Bean is being remembered on Saturday after he was struck and killed by vehicles while walking… https://t.co/SLTPeECbut 6 minutes ago