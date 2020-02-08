Global  

Veteran Actor Orson Bean Struck By Vehicle, Killed At Age Of 91

CBS 2 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A man who was hit and killed by a car in California has now been identified as 91-year-old actor Orson Bean.
News video: Renowned Actor Orson Bean Struck And Killed In Venice Crash

Renowned Actor Orson Bean Struck And Killed In Venice Crash 02:27

 Actor Orson Bean died Friday night after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a street in Venice.

Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by car while walking in Los Angeles

The veteran actor and comedian had guest shots in hit TV shows such as 'Desperate Housewives,' 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Modern Family.'
Orson Bean Dead - Actor Dies at 91 After Being Hit By a Car

Orson Bean, a veteran character actor known for roles on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and the game show To Tell The Truth, has died at the age of 91 following a...
