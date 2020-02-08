Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Veteran Actor Orson Bean Struck By Vehicle, Killed At Age Of 91

Veteran Actor Orson Bean Struck By Vehicle, Killed At Age Of 91

CBS 2 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A man who was hit and killed by a car in California has now been identified as 91-year-old actor Orson Bean.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Orson Bean

Remembering Orson Bean 02:35

 A look back at the life and legacy of veteran actor Orson Bean, who was struck and killed by a car Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Orson Bean Struck, Killed By Car In California [Video]Actor Orson Bean Struck, Killed By Car In California

A man who was hit by a car and killed in California has now been identified as 91-year-old actor Orson Bean.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published

Actor-Comedian Orson Bean Stuck and Killed by Car in LA [Video]Actor-Comedian Orson Bean Stuck and Killed by Car in LA

91-year-old veteran actor and comedian Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car Friday night, according to LAPD.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by car while walking in Los Angeles

The veteran actor and comedian had guest shots in hit TV shows such as 'Desperate Housewives,' 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Modern Family.'
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2AceShowbizBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comTMZ.comSeattle Times

Orson Bean Dead - Actor Dies at 91 After Being Hit By a Car

Orson Bean, a veteran character actor known for roles on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and the game show To Tell The Truth, has died at the age of 91 following a...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NHMommy1

NH Mom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 Andrew Breitbarts Father-in-law the veteran stage and screen actor Orson Bean killed at the age of 91 w… 19 seconds ago

Marilyn2617

Marilyn⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @greggutfeld: this man was wonderful human, a legend. https://t.co/WlRTQwa5LL 37 seconds ago

ecsullivan83

Erin Sullivan RT @joanmcos: Sorry to hear of the tragic death of veteran actor, 91 year-old, Orson Bean who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walk… 44 seconds ago

juliacreechtho

Juju RT @AmericaFirst150: Veteran actor Orson Bean was fatally struck by a car Fri night. Bean was the father-in-law to Andrew Breitbart of Brei… 1 minute ago

gunboy44

BKM RT @ABC7NY: Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, California https://t.co/xWbLZ5TFz5 https://t.co/1wiYnzEwUw 1 minute ago

BethFullerton2

Beth Fullerton RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Veteran stage and screen actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle while walking on Venice Boulevard, friend t… 3 minutes ago

Jeremiahthe2

peter croves Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by car while walking in Los Angeles https://t.co/1TWM70z0Y2 3 minutes ago

andyoaklee

andyoaklee®🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ #RIP "Veteran actor Orson Bean killed in traffic incident at age 91" https://t.co/lnoGcmtc3c 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.